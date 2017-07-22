Saturday evening fire damages home on 13th Street

On Saturday July 22nd at 8:03 p.m. the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded for a house fire at 1842 13th Street. The occupant reported “smoke throughout the house, possibly coming from the basement.” When fire crews arrived a quick fire attack was made containing the fire to the basement with only light smoke extension. The occupants made it out safely before our arrival and didn’t report any injuries. The home was turned over to the home owners who were on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and caused an estimated $2,000 in damages