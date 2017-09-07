Rust-Oleum is HIRING-Numerous career opportunities available

Rust-Oleum is HIRING-Numerous career
opportunities available

Open Positions:

  • Quality Control Technician-Night Shift-Starting Salary $20.00/hr +
  • Utility Operator-Night Shift-Starting Salary $20.95/hr +
  • Hopper Loader-Night Shift-Starting Salary $18.35/hr +
  • Filler Helper-Night Shift-Starting Salary $15.50/hr +
  • Order Selector-Weekend Shift-Starting Salary $14.00/hr +
  • Senior Chemist-Starting Salary $70/k +

Rust-Oleum Corporation offers competitive wages and a full benefit package including Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 401(k) with company match, Tuition Reimbursement, Paid Vacation, Paid Holiday, Bonus Programs, Pension Plan and more.
Please submit resumes to: jessie.gonzalez@rustoleum.com or
applyonline at: https://rustoleumcareers.silkroad.com/

 

Rust-Oleum Corporation is a worldwide leader in protective paints and coatings for both home and industry.
As a leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint and coating products, we are looking to be your employer of choice. At Rust-Oleum, we strive to keep you satisfied with challenging responsibilities, outstanding professional development, and the opportunity to work with the best in the industry. Rust-Oleum’s success is evidence of the creativity, hard work, and commitment of our associates.

 

 

