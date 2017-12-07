Racine Police Warn of Potential Flooding in the City of Racine

The Racine Police Department sent out a Code Red* message to residents located within the 100 year flood plain to warn them of the potential of flooding due to the recent heavy rains and possible future storms. The message was sent at 10:40 a.m. this morning and read as follows:

“Good morning, this is Lt Toeller with the City of Racine Police Department with an important public safety message. This call is going out to all residents in your neighborhood due to the high probability of flooding. Our records show that your residence is located within an established flood plain, therefore this message is being shared in advance of potential flooding (which could occur later today).

Our next public update is planned for 3pm this afternoon; however, additional information may be provided in advance of 3pm subject to changing weather conditions.

Please watch for additional updates via our outbound messaging system, local media outlets, as well as the Racine Police Department’s Facebook page.”

The Racine Police Department is working with the Racine Fire Department, Department of Public Works, and the Racine County Office of Emergency Management to plan and prepare for the potential for flooding.

*Code Red is a ‘reverse 911’ type system which can be used to warn and inform citizens of hazards and other informational updates, and can be accessed at: http://cityofracine.org/Code-Red/