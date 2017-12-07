Racine County Sheriff’s Office-Roads closed due to flooding

Due to the heavy rains received overnight in Racine County, the Sheriff’s Office has closed several roads because of unsafe and/or impassable. There will be signage and/or a Sheriff’s deputy at these locations to deter traffic to an alternate route. Many other roads and highways throughout the county have standing water and motorists are asked to be extremely cautious in those areas. There may be more roads closed throughout the day if the rain continues.

The roads currently closed are:

Town of Dover

– State Highway 20/Washington Ave is closed east bound at State Highway 75/ N. Beaumont Ave

– Vandenboom Road is closed from State Highway 11/Durand Ave to the Racine County Line

Town of Burlington

– Highway J/ English Settlement Ave is closed between Highway 11 and Mt. Tom Road/312th Ave

Town of Yorkville

– Highway 11/Durand Ave is closed between 59th Dr. and 67th Dr. (east of union Grove)