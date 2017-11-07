Racine County Sheriff utilizing Mounted Unit in search for Lynn Rickard

On July 11th, 2017 Racine County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Mounted Unit continue to search for Lynn M Rickard -age 59. Today’s search is part of the continuing effort to search for Lynn M. Rickard who went missing during the early morning hours on 6/25/17. It is believed that Rickard is suffering from a mental illness and medical issues.

Today’s search is a continued effort by the Racine Sheriff’s Office to try and locate Lynn Richard by using available resources, such as the Mounted Unit.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling states, “The Racine County Sheriff’s office has utilized every resource available and continues to seek closure for the Rickard family