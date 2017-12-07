Racine County Sheriff reporting roads closed due to flooding

Due to the heavy rains received overnight in Racine County, the Sheriff’s Office has closed several roads because of unsafe and/or impassable. There will be signage and/or a Sheriff’s deputy at these locations to deter traffic to an alternate route. Many other roads and highways throughout the county have standing water and motorists are asked to be extremely cautious in those areas. There may be more roads closed throughout the day if the rain continues.
The roads currently closed are:
Town of Dover
Town of Burlington
Town of Yorkville