Racine County Sheriff-Person pulled from Lake Michigan

On July 2, 2017 at about 11:24 A.M. Racine County Sheriff Water Patrol was advised over marine band radio of a person in the water, in Lake Michigan near the Root River yelling for help. While the Water Patrol responded additional information was provided over the marine band radio stating the person in the water was not wearing a life jacket and climbed onto a near by jet ski, then fell back into the water and was refusing help from other boaters. A concerned citizen threw a life jacket to the person in the water and he was able to put it on.

Upon arrival Racine County Sheriff Water Patrol made contact with person in the water and within minutes extracted him from Lake Michigan onto Sheriff Boat 2. This party was breathing but not responding to questions asked. The party was taken to shore where Racine Fire/Rescue later transported him to Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital due to his unresponsiveness and possible hypothermia.

The person in the water is described as a Black Male 24 years old and a local Racine County resident with a mental illness history. This incident is currently under investigation.