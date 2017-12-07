Racine County Executive has issued a declaration of emergency in Racine County due to flash flooding throughout the county.

Racine – Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has issued a declaration of emergency in Racine County due to flash flooding throughout the county.

“We are concerned about the potential damage to both public infrastructure and to

homes and businesses, “ commented Delagrave. “County staff are monitoring the situation closely, and we are prepared to do everything we can to support local municipal efforts.”

An emergency declaration positions Racine County to ask for state and federal

assistance, if the situation warrants. In addition, the County Executive has the authority

to make county personnel and resources available.