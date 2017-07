Police warn residents and businesses about phony money

FAKE/PHONY MONEY ALERT

RAPD 17-30911 and 17-30992:

SUSPECT:

20-30 y/o M/B, light skinned with short hair and small mustache

He purchased two vehicles on 07/01/17 with counterfeit $100 bills.

People need to be aware of the fake money going around. People and businesses are asked to check bills carefully. Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Racine Police at 262-886-2300

Here are pictures of the money that was used