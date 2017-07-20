Now Hiring-Shipping & Receiving

Letsch Staffing is hiring- SHIPPING & RECEIVING

  • UPS & FedEx experience.
  • 1 – 3 yrs preferred.
  • Assembles orders and prepares goods for shipment.
  • Receives, unpacks, inspects and stores incoming materials and supplies.
  • Uses shipping records to verify the accuracy of incoming and outgoing shipments and orders.
  • Documents damages and discrepancies for future reimbursement and reconciliation.
  • Typically requires a high school diploma or its equivalent. Typically reports to supervisor.
  • Possesses a moderate understanding of general aspects of the job.
  • Works under the close direction of senior personnel in the functional area.

Start your Application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call and make an appointment 262-886-8179.