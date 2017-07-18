Nissan Staffing is Hiring Lab Techs, Quality Techs & Unit Leaders

Nissan Staffing Continuum is HIRING
Lab Techs I & II
Quality Techs
Unit Leader

Availability on 2nd shift – 3:00 – 11:00 pm

Opportunity for overtime
 Read detailed blueprint dental prescriptions
 Interpret directions to build customized orthodontic appliances

Due to growth, our Racine area client is adding staff to their orthodontic laboratory.
Send resume to saul@nissenstaffing.com

For questions, call Saul at (262) 544-4787 ext. 429
Hiring Office:
10000 W. Franklin Drive
Franklin, WI 53132
Across the street from Hermle Manufacturing at the Baptista Hiring Center.
Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.

 