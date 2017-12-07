National Weather Service-Flood WARNING until 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 400 PM CDT

* At 1004 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain has fallen over the area. This heavy rain is causing flooding. Between two and six inches of rain have fallen

so far, with localized amounts around seven inches. Additional rainfall is possible today. A flash flood warning may need to be reissued if additional heavy rainfall affects the area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kenosha, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake

Geneva, Sturtevant, Twin Lakes, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock

Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Wind Lake, Rochester, Genoa City,

Walworth, Silver Lake, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake and Sharon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.