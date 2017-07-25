Mount Pleasant Police-Women found dead on Louis Sorenson Road

Update-On Tuesday July 25th, an autopsy was done on the female victim found off of Louis Sorensen Road in the Village of Mount Pleasant. More testing has to be done and the exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

Mount Pleasant Police Detectives and Officers have been working diligently on this case and we believe we have the identity of the female. Family notification is pending and we expect to release the name of the female victim after family has been notified.

The death investigation remains of suspicious nature.

We will provide you with more information as it becomes available, and as we are able to.

7/26-From the Mount Pleasant Police Department An autopsy is scheduled to be performed this morning with the medical examiner. Once positive identification of the deceased is made, and next of kin contacted, more information will be released. Mount Pleasant Police Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the female victim, as well as the manner, cause and circumstances surrounding the suspicious death. Residents in the 11,000 block of Louis Sorenson are not in danger. We will provide you with more information as it becomes available, and as we are able to.

Original

On Monday July 24, 2017 at 1:21pm Mount Pleasant Officers were dispatched to the 11000B of Louis Sorenson Rd for a report of a body found along the road in a forested area. The cause, manor and circumstance surrounding the death and identity of the victim remain under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Detectives. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab Response Team and the State Patrol Reconstruction Unit are also assisting in the investigation.Additional information will be released as it becomes available.