Mount Pleasant Police-Body found on Louis Sorenson Road

From the Mount Pleasant Police Department-On Monday July 24, 2017 at 1:21pm Mount Pleasant Officer’s were dispatched to the 11000B of Louis Sorenson Rd for a report of a woman’s body found along the road in a forested area. The cause, manor and circumstance surrounding the death and identity of the victim remain under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Detectives. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab Response Team and the State Patrol Reconstruction Unit are also assisting in the investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available the press release states. Police have stated that this is not the missing woman Lynn Rickard