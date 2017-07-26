Man charged with 3rd OWI after crashing motorcycle injuring woman

On Tuesday July 25, 2017 at 2:16 pm, Mt. Pleasant Officers along with South Shore Fire Department responded to a motorcycle vs. truck, injury accident at the intersection of Racine St. and 25th St. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Lewis Johnston, 35 from Racine. Johnston also had an adult female riding as his passenger.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Racine St. behind the pick up truck. The truck slowed in order to make a right turn onto 25th St. and was struck in the rear bumper by the motorcycle. Both parties on the motorcycle were ejected, and neither was wearing a helmet. Johnston was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The passenger sustained serious injuries, and was air lifted by Flight for Life to Froedert Hospital.

The Technical Reconstruction Unit from the Wisconsin State Patrol was called to the scene and assisted with this crash investigation.

Johnston was treated and released from Wheaton Franciscan Hospital. He was then transported to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on the following charges: Operating While Intoxicated (3rd Offense) Causing Injury, Inattentive Driving, and Violation of License Restriction.