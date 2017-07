LOST DOG-Vivi is missing 2 Mile Rd & 96th Street (Raymond/Franksville)

LOST DOG-Vivi is missing 2 Mile rd and 96th st. She ran off last night (Saturday July 1st) after fireworks scared her. She is microchipped and wearing a black collar. She is a Boston Terrier. If seen or found please call 262 676-3635