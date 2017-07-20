Letsch Staffing is seeking an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist

Letsch Staffing is seeking an

Administrative Assistant/Receptionist

Hours 8:00 – 4:30

Strong Admin, Word, Excel A/P & A/R invoices office supplies greet customers and help assist, sort mail, purchasing, maintain office equip, ability to multi task

phones

Professional office skills

Excellent written & oral communications skills

Coordinate in house meetings & training sessions, providing support for meals & transportation.

Writing commission sheets as directed, organizing W-9 forms, tax exempt forms and certification of insurance.

Multiline phone experience

Ability to handle detailed work with a high degree of accuracy.

Call for needed repairs on office equipment and report monthly usage.

receive payments for services & products. Process credit card payments.

Manage the credit reference database by sending out reference requests.

Start your Application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call and make an appointment 262-886-8179.