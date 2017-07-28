Letsch Staffing is hiring Landscapers

07/28/2017


LANDSCAPER

  • Operate vehicles and powered equipment, such as mowers, tractors, twin-axle vehicles, chain saws, electric clippers, sod cutters, and pruning saws.
  • Mow or edge lawns, using power mowers or edgers.
  • Shovel snow from walks, driveways, or parking lots and spread salt in those areas.
  • Care for established lawns by mulching, aerating, weeding, grubbing, removing thatch, or trimming or edging around flower beds, walks, or walls.
  • Use hand tools, such as shovels, rakes, pruning saws, saws, hedge or brush trimmers, or axes.
  • Prune or trim trees, shrubs, or hedges, using shears, pruners, or chain saws.
  • Gather and remove litter.
  • Mix and spray or spread fertilizers, herbicides, or insecticides onto grass, shrubs, or trees, using hand or automatic sprayers or spreaders.

Need a good driving record.

Also if they have certification a plus!!!

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.