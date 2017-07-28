Letsch Staffing is hiring Landscapers
Letsch Staffing is hiring a Landscaper
LANDSCAPER
- Operate vehicles and powered equipment, such as mowers, tractors, twin-axle vehicles, chain saws, electric clippers, sod cutters, and pruning saws.
- Mow or edge lawns, using power mowers or edgers.
- Shovel snow from walks, driveways, or parking lots and spread salt in those areas.
- Care for established lawns by mulching, aerating, weeding, grubbing, removing thatch, or trimming or edging around flower beds, walks, or walls.
- Use hand tools, such as shovels, rakes, pruning saws, saws, hedge or brush trimmers, or axes.
- Prune or trim trees, shrubs, or hedges, using shears, pruners, or chain saws.
- Gather and remove litter.
- Mix and spray or spread fertilizers, herbicides, or insecticides onto grass, shrubs, or trees, using hand or automatic sprayers or spreaders.
Need a good driving record.
Also if they have certification a plus!!!
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.