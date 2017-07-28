Letsch Staffing is hiring Landscapers



Operate vehicles and powered equipment, such as mowers, tractors, twin-axle vehicles, chain saws, electric clippers, sod cutters, and pruning saws.

Mow or edge lawns, using power mowers or edgers.

Shovel snow from walks, driveways, or parking lots and spread salt in those areas.

Care for established lawns by mulching, aerating, weeding, grubbing, removing thatch, or trimming or edging around flower beds, walks, or walls.

Use hand tools, such as shovels, rakes, pruning saws, saws, hedge or brush trimmers, or axes.

Prune or trim trees, shrubs, or hedges, using shears, pruners, or chain saws.

Gather and remove litter.

Mix and spray or spread fertilizers, herbicides, or insecticides onto grass, shrubs, or trees, using hand or automatic sprayers or spreaders.

Need a good driving record.

Also if they have certification a plus!!!

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.