July 5th-Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment Event

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Personnel Resources

July 5th, 2017

9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

2113 N. Wisconsin St

Available Jobs:

Machine Operators, $12. hr

CNC Programmer, $15. to $20./hr. depending on experience

CNC Machinist (Lathe Experience) Material Handler – $11. / $12.

Physical Therapist Aide

Punch Press Operator/Heat Treat Operator, $13.27/hr

Assembly/Packaging, $9/hr

Receptionist

1st, 2nd, 3rd shifts available