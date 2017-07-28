July 29th-Help Cheer On An American Hero!

*****TOMORROW SATURDAY JULY 29th COME OUT AND CHEER AND HELP GIVE AN AMERICAN HERO WELCOME!***** The American Legion Riders Dist 1. will have the honors of escorting Sgt John Peck to a 82nd Airborne fundraiser held at the Moose Lodge in Kenosha. Sgt Peck is 1 of 5 quadruple amputees from Iraq who received a double arm transplant last August. They will be leaving the Racine Architect Hotel (Old Marriott on Washington & Oakes Road) parking lot at 11:30 am sharp. The route for the ride will be South on Oakes to 16th street, to Green Bay Rd. South to Braun Rd to Taylor Ave then South on Wood rd (30th st in Keno) to the Moose Lodge in Kenosha.