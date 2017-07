Come see the wonderful cast of Miss Saigon at Case High School7345 Washington Ave, Racine

The show dates are as follows:

July 27-29: 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30)July 30: 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30)

Tickets will be sold at the door:

$10 for adults

$8 for students and seniors

If you would like pre-sale tickets contact a cast, crew, or orchestra member in the show as soon as possible. Pre-Sale tickets also get in 45 minutes early instead of just 30 minutes early.

CAUTION: This show is for more mature audiences! Please keep that in mind while bringing young children.