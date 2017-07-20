July 26th-SE WI Regional Career Fair

Over 50 employers will be here. Over 1,000 jobs available! Find out about free career trainings you may be eligible to receive including CDL, Forklift, C.N.A., CBRF, C-N-C and much more. Free transportation to the job fair from Kenosha and Racine Workforce Centers. Visit the respective centers resource rooms to sign up for transportation before July 25th. Don’t forget to dress professionally and bring copies of your resume!
Here is a list of participating employers
1. Goodwill Talent Bridge
2. Halpin Personnel
3. Fresh Coast Partners
4. Society’s Assets
5. Dungarvin Wisconsin, LLC
6. Wisconsin Veterans Home
7. Kelly Services
8. TCF Bank
9. Service First Staffing
10. Dental Associates
11. Volunteers of America
12. Artisan Assisted Living and Memory Care
13. Nissen Staffing Continuum
14. First Student
15. Frontida Assisted Living
16. Meijer
17. Fair Oaks Farms
18. Personnel Resources
19. Dave Jones, Inc.
20. Alpha Homes of WI, Inc.
21. Randstad
22. Herzing University Kenosha
23. UNFI
24. Home Harbor of Racine
25. Quick Cable Corporation
26. Seda North America
27. Letsch Staffing
28. Grand Appliance and TV
29. Amazon
30. Teachers on Call
31. Labor Solutions
32. Temps Now
33. Mercyhealth
34. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
35. Aviands
36. Lynch Motor Vehicle Group
37. Southern Wisconsin Center
38. Pepsi Beverages Company
39. Express Employment Professionals
40. Cintas
41. Parallel Employment Group
42. McLane
43. QPS Employment Group
44. Colonial Life
45. ResCare Workforce Services
46. Office of Veterans Services
47. Job Corp
48. Department of Workforce Development
49. Racine County Workforce Solutions
50. National Guard
51. Game Stop
52. Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab
53. Corner Bakery Café
54. Echo Lake Foods.
55. Great Lakes Skipper
56. Real Alloy
57. Daniels Health
58. Lemane