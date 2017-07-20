July 26th-SE WI Regional Career Fair



July 26th-

SE WI Regional Career Fair

1 PM – 4 PM

Roma Lodge

7130 Spring St

Racine WI

Over 50 employers will be here. Over 1,000 jobs available! Find out about free career trainings you may be eligible to receive including CDL, Forklift, C.N.A., CBRF, C-N-C and much more. Free transportation to the job fair from Kenosha and Racine Workforce Centers. Visit the respective centers resource rooms to sign up for transportation before July 25th. Don’t forget to dress professionally and bring copies of your resume!

Here is a list of participating employers

1. Goodwill Talent Bridge

2. Halpin Personnel

3. Fresh Coast Partners

4. Society’s Assets

5. Dungarvin Wisconsin, LLC

6. Wisconsin Veterans Home

7. Kelly Services

8. TCF Bank

9. Service First Staffing

10. Dental Associates

11. Volunteers of America

12. Artisan Assisted Living and Memory Care

13. Nissen Staffing Continuum

14. First Student

15. Frontida Assisted Living

16. Meijer

17. Fair Oaks Farms

18. Personnel Resources

19. Dave Jones, Inc.

20. Alpha Homes of WI, Inc.

21. Randstad

22. Herzing University Kenosha

23. UNFI

24. Home Harbor of Racine

25. Quick Cable Corporation

26. Seda North America

27. Letsch Staffing

28. Grand Appliance and TV

29. Amazon

30. Teachers on Call

31. Labor Solutions

32. Temps Now

33. Mercyhealth

34. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

35. Aviands

36. Lynch Motor Vehicle Group

37. Southern Wisconsin Center

38. Pepsi Beverages Company

39. Express Employment Professionals

40. Cintas

41. Parallel Employment Group

42. McLane

43. QPS Employment Group

44. Colonial Life

45. ResCare Workforce Services

46. Office of Veterans Services

47. Job Corp

48. Department of Workforce Development

49. Racine County Workforce Solutions

50. National Guard

51. Game Stop

52. Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab

53. Corner Bakery Café

54. Echo Lake Foods.

55. Great Lakes Skipper

56. Real Alloy

57. Daniels Health

58. Lemane