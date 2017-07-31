Interim Healthcare is HIRING-Caregivers/CNAs

Interim Healthcare is hiring

Caregivers / C.N.A.s —Work available!!

Interim Healthcare is a 50 year old company that is rapidly expanding in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth. We are seeking to hire compassionate and dependable caregivers and/or CNAs. Positions open for PRN, full-time, part-time, 12 and 24 hour shifts in a wide range of experience levels.

Caregivers are needed in the following areas: Racine/Kenosha/Walworth

Experience and Qualifications:

– Home Health Aide or Personal Care Aide Certificate, or CNA License

– Successful completion of skills competency test

– Possess a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance

– CPR certified

– One year of experience required

At Interim HealthCare, our mission is “We Improve People’s Lives”, and this applies to our employees, as well as our clients. If you have a sincere desire to help others and a work ethic founded on excellence, dependability and integrity, please consider applying with us today.

Please contact us via email racinehr@interimhealthcare.com or apply on our website

www.interimhealthcare.com/RacineWl