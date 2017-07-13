Impact 2-1-1 Assistance Available For Documentation of Flood Damage to Property in Racine County

Racine – County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced that IMPACT 2-1-1 is

assisting the Racine County Emergency Management to document damage to residential property in Racine County that is affected by flooding. To file your damage report simply dial 211 or toll free at 866-211-3380.

The information that is collected will be forwarded to Racine County Emergency Management several times per day. They are using this information to determine the scope of the flooding.

IMPACT 2-1-1 serves as a 24-hour central access point for information and referral to family, health and social services. IMPACT is a non-profit organization with 60 years of helping people get connected with appropriate resources and is the designated providers of 2-1-1 in Racine County. Nationally, 2-1-1 is often called upon to assist local communities that are experiencing an emergency or disaster.

An online form can also be filled out.

Go to: http://www.impactinc.org/impact-2-1-1/racine-county-flooding/