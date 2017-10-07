Hiring Event for Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program

Southern Wisconsin Center HIRING EVENT

for Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)* Training Program

$14.18 to start

At SWC, we provide PAID CNA training! Come to the ultimate hiring event at Southern Wisconsin Center (SWC) and start a career with us! Visit our center during the times listed below to apply, test, and interview on the same day! Join our team of caring professionals as a CNA and provide care and active treatment to the peo-ple who live here. Make helping people your career!

Apply Now! https://wisc.jobs

Search job announcement code: 1701604

Deadline—Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Located at Wallace Hall—SWC

21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182 Questions?

Contact our Human Resources Office at 262-878-6682 or Gail Streblow@dhs.wisconsin.gov or

www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/swc

* Certified Nurse Assistants (CN) are referred to as Resident Care Technicians (RCT) at SWC

https://wisc.jobs