Heavy Police Presence in the 1800 blk of Howe

There is a heavy police presence at this time in the 1800 block of Howe and the street has been shut down to traffic and also has been taped off. Racine Police and the Racine Fire Department were called out to a residence at about 6:30 a.m. this morning. There is an active investigation at this time. There is no further information available at this time and we will update as information becomes available