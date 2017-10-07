Harris Golf Cars is seeking a Golf Car/Small Engine Mechanic

07/10/2017

Help Wanted! Harris Golf Cars, Sturtevant
Is seeking  a Golf Car / Small Engine Mechanic

Repair and customize golf cars and ensure they provide peak performance.
 Repair and maintain gasoline engines and electric motors
 Perform routine maintenance such as cleaning and oiling parts, honing cylinders, and tuning ignition systems
 Test and inspect engines to determine malfunctions, to locate missing and broken parts, and to verify repairs, using diagnostic instruments
 Sell parts and equipment
 Repair or replace parts
 Show customers how to maintain equipment
We provide Commercial and Industrial Sales & Service for all brands.

To Apply – Please email or mail your resume to:
mkirby@harrisgolfcars.com
Harris Golf Cars
13900 Leetsbir Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Tel. 262-886-2816

As a full service Distributor, we offer the best variety of sales and service to our customer base.

 

