Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for an Automotive Technician and Service Writer

 

Pay

  • $15-$18 p/hr- based on experience

 

Job Responsibilities

  • Basic automotive experience
  • Oil changes, brakes, emissions, etc
  • Diagnostics experience preferred
  • Service writer experience preferred
  • Customer service and quoting experience

 

 

Call Gary at 262-898-4015, or email gary@halpinpersonnel.com

 

 

Halpin Personnel is located on the 2nd floor at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.

 

 