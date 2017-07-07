Friday July 21st- Parker Plastics Job Fair & On-Site Interviews!

Are you looking for a job or new career???
Parker Plastics is holding a job fair and on-site interviews!
Job Fair & On-Site Interviews Friday, July 21 9am – 2pm
8201 109th Street, Suite 200
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

***Please bring a copy of your resume and two forms of ID with you.***
For more information, please call 262-947-3344 x229 or visit us online at www.parkerplastics.net

Parker Plastics is looking to hire dedicated and hardworking employees for the following positions:
•Supervisors
•Quality Assurance
•Mechanics
•Team Leaders
•Material Handlers
•Bottle Inspectors

Company benefits include:
•Competitive Wages
•Health Insurance
•401K Retirement Plan
•Profit Sharing
•Paid Holidays
•Paid Vacation Days
•Tuition Assistance
•And More!

Parker Plastics manufactures blow-molded plastic bottles and containers out of HDPE, PP, and PET using extrusion and reheat and blow processes.
Plastics or Blow-Molding experience is beneficial but not required!

 

