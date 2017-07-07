Friday July 21st- Parker Plastics Job Fair & On-Site Interviews!

Are you looking for a job or new career???

Parker Plastics is holding a job fair and on-site interviews!

Job Fair & On-Site Interviews Friday, July 21 9am – 2pm

8201 109th Street, Suite 200

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

***Please bring a copy of your resume and two forms of ID with you.***

For more information, please call 262-947-3344 x229 or visit us online at www.parkerplastics.net

Parker Plastics is looking to hire dedicated and hardworking employees for the following positions:

•Supervisors

•Quality Assurance

•Mechanics

•Team Leaders

•Material Handlers

•Bottle Inspectors

Company benefits include:

•Competitive Wages

•Health Insurance

•401K Retirement Plan

•Profit Sharing

•Paid Holidays

•Paid Vacation Days

•Tuition Assistance

•And More!

Parker Plastics manufactures blow-molded plastic bottles and containers out of HDPE, PP, and PET using extrusion and reheat and blow processes.

Plastics or Blow-Molding experience is beneficial but not required!