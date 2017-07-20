Flash Flood Watch In Effect from Friday Afternoon though Saturday Morning

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…

.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson, Kenosha,

Racine, and Walworth in SE Wisconsin and other counties including outh central Wisconsin and

southeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock, and Sauk..

* From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

* Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* Impacts could include flooded roads and intersections, river flooding, and possible rock and mud slides in hilly terrain.

..Heavy Rainfall Expected Friday Afternoon through Saturday Morning… A round of thunderstorms is expected to affect southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally heavier amounts possible. This rain, coupled with the already saturated ground, could result in flash flooding across southern Wisconsin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Those outside, including campers and hikers, should avoid low

ground and areas along rivers and streams, where rapid water rises

could occur. Be especially cautious at night, when flash flooding

is difficult to see.