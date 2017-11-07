Flash Flood Watch for all of SE Wisconsin from 10pm Tuesday until Wednesday Morning

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin, and southeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in east central Wisconsin, Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Marquette, Rock, and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.

* From 10 PM CDT this evening through mid-morning Wednesday

* Thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall to portions of southern Wisconsin tonight into early Wednesday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected. If the thunderstorms repeatedly affect the same area, rainfall could easily reach 3 to 4 inches or even higher.

This heavy rain could fall on areas that received flooding rains early Monday morning. These areas will be more susceptible to additional flooding from tonight`s heavy rain.

* Flooded roads and intersection will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.