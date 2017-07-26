Family wants stolen child’s wagon returned

We are posting in hopes these children get their wagon returned. We received a message stating that “My baby’s new wagon was stolen out of our backyard in the Grand Avenue between 8th and 9th area around 1130pm and midnight on Tuesday July 25th. They tried stealing the other wagon in our yard but left it in the driveway because my truck was blocking it. CASH REWARD!!! WE JUST WANT OUR WAGON BACK. Please help it was new and it was expensive for me. It was taken from my home please help us find my baby’s wagon buy sharing our photos and story”

Anyone that may know the whereabout of it is asked to email angelina.n.selena@gmail.com or facebook message them at https://www.facebook.com/mamii.trapback.1

