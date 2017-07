Express Employment Professionals Job Fair

JOB FAIR!

Monday, July 17th 9:00am to 3:00pm

Wednesday, July 19th 3:00pm to 7:00pm

300 W. Oakview Parkway

Oakview Business Park, Oak Creek, WI 53132

Hwy.38 & W. Oakwood Road

OPEN POSITIONS: –

■Production Technicians (1st & 2nd Shifts)

■ Quality Inspectors la Quality Technicians

■ Customer Support

■ Purchasing

■ Administrative Assistant

■ Facilities Personnel

■ Shipping/Receiving Personnel

Starting at $12 – and up. All jobs are Temp to Perm – 90 days!

Express Employment Professionals

(262)635-8580