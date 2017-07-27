Driver rear ends tanker truck after driving around “Road Closed” signs

On Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at approximately 2104 hours the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US 45 / S. Colony Ave near 52nd Rd in the Town of Yorkville for a two-vehicle accident. This area is under heavy road construction and is clearly posted with barricades and signs stating, “Road Closed to Thru Traffic” and “Open to Local Traffic Only”. The accident occurred inside the construction zone and involved a Hyundai Elantra and an unoccupied parked construction water tanker truck.

It was found that the driver of the Hyundai drove around the road closure and rear ended the tanker truck. The Hyundai sustained severe front-end damage. Thankfully the driver only suffered a broken leg and was transported via rescue to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Racine. The passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. The driver was issued a citation for failure to obey a sign.