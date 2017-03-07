Deputies catch suspects stealing auto parts

On 7/3/2017 at approximately 1:56 AM deputies on patrol had received information from security personnel at a business that they had observed people with flashlights behind a neighboring business. A deputy that was in the area found two individuals’ behind Zarate’s Auto Sales 355 S. 27th St. in the Town of Raymond. It appeared that they were loading vehicle parts into their vehicle.

In speaking with the male and female, they stated they had permission from the owner of the business to take some of the scrap auto parts. The business owner responded to the business and he stated he did not know either of the suspects nor the person they stated gave them permission to remove the parts.

Both suspects were arrested and are being held at the Racine County Jail on criminal charges. They were also issued Trespassing Citations.

SUSPECT# 1: Adam C. Wilson M/W age 30 from Racine, WI.

SUSPECT# 2: Tara N. Wilson F/W age 31 from Racine, WI.

No further information is available at this time.