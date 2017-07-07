Crash kills one and injures another

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office-DOVER-On 07-06-017 at 1542 hrs the Racine County Communications Center received 911 calls of a two-vehicle accident in the 22200 block of Highway 20/Washington Ave. The callers stated that one of the vehicles was in the ditch line and that both vehicle’s operators were injured.

Initial Sheriff squads on scene found that the 24-year-old male driver of the vehicle in the ditch line, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, had sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2015 Lexus SUV, had sustained a leg and other non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by rescue.

Initial investigation shows that the driver of the Toyota was eastbound, had gone onto the south gravel shoulder of the road and lost control of the car and ended up crossing the center line and entered the path of the westbound SUV causing the collision.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction team also responded to the scene and assisted with the accident investigation.

No other information will be released at this time, as the accident is still under investigation.