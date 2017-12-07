City of Burlington under 10 p.m. curfew

ATTENTION

Emergency Curfew Proclamation

Mayor Jeannie Hefty has instituted a city-wide curfew that will go into effect today, July 12, starting at 10:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 a.m. on July 13. Details of the curfew are as follows:

• The night-time curfew applies for all citizens (with exceptions of emergency personnel and those commuting to and from work, including students traveling to/from classes)

• Drivers or individuals may be stopped by law enforcement and should be prepared with the information above to avoid arrest. Violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor.

The full text of the curfew follows.

CURFEW—EMERGENCY.

1. FINDINGS.

The Mayor finds that a public emergency has been created as a result of flooding within the City of Burlington, creating a serious and substantial menace to the public peace, safety, health and welfare of the Citizens of Burlington. The Mayor orders this General Curfew in accordance with State Statute 323.14(4)(a): The emergency power of the governing body conferred under s. 323.11 includes the general authority to order, by ordinance or resolution, whatever is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, protection, and welfare of persons and property within the local unit of government in the emergency and includes the power to bar, restrict, or remove all unnecessary traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian, from the highways.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on July 12, 2017, this General Curfew takes effect. These Curfews remain in effect until 6 a.m. on July 13, 2017 unless rescinded or extended by Order of the Mayor.

In witness whereof

I HAVE HEREUNTO PLACED MY HAND AND THE GREAT SEAL OF THE CITY OF BURLINGTON THIS 12th DAY OF JULY 2017.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty

Attested by Police Chief Mark Anderson and Fire Chief Alan Babe