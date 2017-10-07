Caledonia Veterinary Clinic is seeking a Veterinary Asst/Receptionist

Caledonia Veterinary Clinic is seeking a

Veterinary Assistant/Receptionist

Franksville, WI 53126

Part-time

VETERINARY RECEPTIONIST NEEDED:

Looking for an outgoing, dynamic individual to join our team. Do you want to LOVE your job? Do you enjoy working with animals? Caledonia Veterinary Clinic is expanding and searching for the perfect person to fit into our veterinary family!

Receptionists focus on client service and communication. He or she is the first and last contact clients have with the hospital and are the key to creating first and lasting impressions. Applicant must have exceptional client service and communication skills, computer literacy, ability to handle payment and financial issues, ability to multi-task, friendly attitude and confidence to deal with stressful situations.

Receptionists support veterinarians, technicians, veterinary assistants, groomers and kennel staff in daily patient and client care. They communicate with clients in person and by phone and e-mail. Must be out-going and warm, and be able to create lasting bonds with our patients and clients! We consider our clients family and expect them to be treated as such.

Looking for someone to work weekends and flexible hours, we are looking for someone to work about 30 hours a week. Experience working at a veterinary clinic is preferred, but we are willing to train the right individual.

To apply please visit https://www.indeedjobs.com/caledonia-veterinary-clinic/jobs/eb0dc8b710ebd5071a7d