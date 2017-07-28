August 19th-Racine Public Library – Repair Café.

What do you do with a broken chair, clothing with torn seams or a small appliance that doesn’t work? Toss it? No way! The Friends of the Racine Public Library Inc. is organizing the Repair Café on Saturday August 19th at the Racine Public Library, 75 7th Street.

Starting at the library from 11 am – 1:30 pm, various volunteer repair experts will be available to help make all possible repairs free of charge. Tools and materials will also be on hand. People visiting the Repair Café will bring along their broken items. Toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, toys, crockery… anything that is broken is welcome. And can more than likely be repaired. The Repair Café specialists almost always have the know-how.

By promoting repairs, the Friends of the Racine Public Library wants to help reduce mountains of waste. This is absolutely necessary, according to Hazel Dickfoss “We throw away piles of stuff in the United States, even things which practically have nothing wrong with them and which could easily be used again after a simple repair. Unfortunately, many people have forgotten that they can have things repaired. Repair Café wants to change all that.”

Repair Café Foundation

The Repair Café concept arose in the Netherlands, in 2009, and was formulated by Martine Postma, at the time an Amsterdam-bases journalist/publicist. In 2010, she started the Repair Café Foundation (see Repaircafe.org). This foundation provides support to local groups around the world wishing to start their own Repair Café. The foundation also supports the Repair Café in Racine.

Any questions please call Hazel Dickfoss 262-812-8004