Adopt Twix! He would love to have a furever playmate!

**NEW ARRIVAL** Twix is an approximate 5 to 6 month old neutered male Italian greyhound mix. He is currently around 12 pounds. Twix came in as a stray to a smaller overcrowded shelter. He was placed in a foster home where he loves spending time with the other dogs! His foster says “he has lots of energy and enjoys running around and playing with all the other dogs, he would be best in a home with another dog as a playmate.” He also likes kids and cats, he’s great in the kennel and doing pretty well on his potty training. He is now a lucky mutt and looking for His forever home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/