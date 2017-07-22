Adopt Tanner! He’s a Sweety!

Tanner is such a sweety!

Tanner is an approximate nine month old, male, big Chihuahua mix. He is not your typical looking Chihuahua as he has very long legs. He is approximately 15 pounds (and underweight).

Tanner’s favorite toys all squeak. He loves being outside and running around, he plays fetch but doesn’t always return the ball to you. He is goofy, energetic, and very loving. He wants to be near his family members and thinks he is a lap dog. He does well in a crate during the day and sleeps with his foster parents in their bed at night. Tanner will need help with his manners as he jumps up on people when he gets excited. He is doing well with the other dogs in his foster home but goes on alert when there are unknown dogs around. There are cats in his foster home, he is curious of them and barks at them. There are no children in his foster home.

Tanner is now a lucky mutt and now waiting in a loving foster home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and microchip, tested heartworm negative, on preventative and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or messagethem on their Facebook page!