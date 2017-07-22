Adopt Spot! He’s a Beagle and Pointer mix

Spot is an approximate 4-5 year old, neutered beagle and pointer mix. Spot was brought into an extremely small shelter in Oklahoma as a stray. The shelter rarely gets adoptions so spots only chance was to find a rescue. Spot is now a Lucky Mutt and is looking for his forever home . Spot’s adoption fee of $250 +tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page