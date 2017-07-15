Adopt Scooby! He’s good with other dogs and loves to play!

Look how cute little Scooby Is!

Scooby came into an overflowing shelter with his three siblings. He is believed to be an airedale terrier with Pyrenees mix. Scooby is good with other dogs and he loves playing in the yard with the other dogs. As we learn more about him in his foster home we will update his information and pictures. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their Facebook page!