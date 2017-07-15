Adopt Prince! He’s a 4 year old Yorkie Poo

Check out this fluffy guy!

Prince is an owner surrender. They no longer had time to care for the guy so contacted us to find a home for him. He is a Yorkie Poo and about 4 yrs old. He is ok with kids-sometimes he can be a bit growly with them. They said he is somewhat protective of his treats. He gets along with other dogs and we don’t know about cats. He is a little snarky at first when meeting new people, and is wary of men at first-especially strange men at the door. Prince sleeps in his crate and is usually crated when he is home alone. He will mark in the house, so they had a belly band on him to prevent marks around their home. He rides well in the car and is a great snuggler! If you have room in your heart and your home, he will make a great companion! His adoption fee of $150+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!