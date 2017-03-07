ADOPT ME! My name is Costello & I’m an adorable Lab mix!

**ARRIVING JULY 9th, APPLY TODAY TO ADOPT** Costello is listed an approximate four to six month old lab possible Shepherd mix. He came into an overflowing shelter with his brother Abbott. They are both now Lucky Mutts and are looking for their forever home. As we learn more about them in their foster homes we will update their information and pictures. His to adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!