Adopt Faith! Beautiful Shepherd mix looking for her furever home!

Faith is guesstimated to be about one to one and a half years old and a possible Shepherd mix. She may also have some great Pyrenees mixed in her. Her and her too female puppies were surrendered to a small shelter that was forced to split them up. They are all in a foster home right now, happy to be out of the shelter and together again. As we learn more about Faith in her foster home we will update her information and pictures. Each one of these beautiful fur friends are looking for their forever homes, could it be yours?… Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/