Adopt Dakota! He’s good with children and dogs!

Dakota is an estimated 1-2 year old neutered male Husky He like so many others wound up in overcrowded shelter because his family did not have the time for him anymore. He is good with other dogs, he has been kids and he didn’t even seem to notice the cats at the shelter when he came in. Dakota’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!