Adopt Cooper-Good with dogs and kids!

Cooper is an approximate 1 year old, soon to be neutered male. He is believed to be some sort of a possible schnauzer mix. He found himself in a shelter, so they reached out for help as they were overflowing with dogs and needed rescues to help save them from being euthanized. He is now Lucky Mutt and looking for his forever home. He is good with other dogs loves his foster homes 6 year old grandson. Cats right now are unknown but as we learn even more about him in his foster home we will update his information and pictures. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/