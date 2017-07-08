8 year-old heartbroken after having 2 bicycles stolen

A Racine mom is asking for help after her son’s bicycle was stolen. She wrote to us

“We just replaced our 8 year-old’s bike today his was stolen a few weeks back. We came home those two bikes were gone, locked fenced backyard. One of the bicycles was recovered but one is still missing The bikes were stolen between 7-8 pm on Saturday July 22nd, in the 1400 block of West St. We are still in search of the green bike. The 20 inch green bike says chaos on it and has a yellow brake lever . ” Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine Police reference #17-34994