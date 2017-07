Tuesday August 1st-Dentsply/Adecco Job Fair

Dentsply / Adecco Job Fair!!!

Tuesday, August 1st, 2017

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location:

Dentsply Ortholab

2525 – 3 Mile Road

Racine, WI

*** Temp to Hire and

Direct Hire Opportunities Available!

You Will Enjoy:

 Potential Direct Hire with Dentsply

 Clean working environment

 Competitive starting wages

 Work and grow with a leader in the orthodontic industry

Hiring For:

 Lab Tech I’s – 2nd Shift

 Lab Tech II’s – 2nd Shift

 Unit Leads – 2nd Shift

 Quality Techs – 1st Shift

Please Note:

* Must have High School Diploma/GED

* 1st and 2nd Shift Openings * Please bring an updated resume!

* Orthodontic Lab Tech experience a plus

* Artistic Background / experience a plus